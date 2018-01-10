1 million more Honda and Toyota vehicles added to faulty air bag recall

The recall of dangerous Takata air bag inflators in vehicles that are still operating on roads across America just keeps growing.
Is your car on this list?
Just days after Takata beefed up its air bag recall by 3.3 million vehicles, Japanese automakers Toyota and Honda are adding 1 million more vehicles to the ever-growing tally.
Defective Takata air bags can explode when the air bag deploys, causing serious injury or even death.
Toyota recall
Some 601,000 vehicles in the U.S. are now under recall because of air bag issues.
Owners will be notified by March, which is when dealers are expected to begin replacing front passenger inflators or air bag assemblies free of charge for the following models:
- Toyota Corolla, Toyota Matrix, Scion xB, Lexus IS 250 and 350 and Lexus IS-F (2009, 2010 and 2013 model years)
- Toyota 4-Runner, Lexus IS 250C and 350C and Lexus GX 460 (2010 and 2013 model years)
- Toyota Yaris and Lexus ES 350 (2009 and 2010 model years)
- Toyota Sienna (2013 model year)
Honda recall
Approximately 465,000 vehicles and 960 Gold Wing motorcycles are now being recalled.
Owners will be notified by late February, though you can already receive replacement passenger front air bags at your dealership right now if you have one of the following models:
- Acura RL and Honda Accord (2009-2012 model years)
- Acura TSX, Honda Fit, Honda Ridgeline and Honda Pilot (2009-2013 model years)
- Honda Civic, Honda CR-V, Honda Element (2009-2011 model years)
- Honda Crosstour, Honda Insight and Acura ZDX (2010-2013 model years)
- Acura TSX (2011-2013 model years)
- Honda FCX Clarity and Honda Fit EV (2013 model year)
- Gold Wing motorcycles with optional air bags (2009-2016 model years)
Meanwhile, in happier news, Toyota and Mazda are planning to build a $1.6 billion assembly plant in Huntsville, AL.
The plant will have the capacity to crank out some 300,000 vehicles a year — including the popular Toyota Corolla — and is expected to employ about 4,000 workers.
