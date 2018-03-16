0 10 ways to save money at JOANN Fabrics and Crafts

If you’ve seen one craft specialty store, you’ve seen them all right?

Wrong!

JOANN Fabrics and Crafts may look a lot like Hobby Lobby and Michaels at first glance, but there is a key difference: Joann donates extensive floor space to fabrics, hence the inclusion of it in their official name.

But no matter whether you like to sew, craft or get into home decorating projects, JOANN has something for you. And we’re going to show you how to shop the store on a budget.

When you save that money, remember we told you “sew!”

How to save money at JOANN Fabrics

Founded in 1943, JOANN Fabrics today operates more than 850 stores across 49 states.

If you’ve got one near you, here’s what you need to know…

1. Take advantage of senior discount days

JOANN Fabrics has a number of discount days for different segments of its customer base.

For senior citizens, the store will occasionally announce senior discount days where customers 55 and up can get 20% of their total purchase.

You must have state-issued photo ID proof of your age to qualify.

Keep an eye on this page for an announcement about the next senior discount day!

2. Look for the red sticker clearances

They’re spread throughout the store in all different departments. Keep your eyes open!

3. Also be sure to check the clearance aisle!

In addition to spotting red ticket clearance items throughout the floor, there’s another way to score a real deal.

Ask an employee ask where the actual clearance aisle is located!

4. Look for the blue signage

When you see a blue sign like this one below, it means you’ve stumbled onto a limited-time offer.

These sales usually run for just a few days.

During a recent walkthrough, we found this three-day sale on Wilton candy melts — a baker’s favorite.

5. Get a military discount

Those who have served our country in uniform can get 10% off their purchases everyday.

You just need to come to the store with proof of your military service, past or present, to get this discount.

6. Keep your eyes peeled for BOGO offers

Typically, you’ll find the BOGO offers spotlighted right in the middle of the main aisles.

We found a buy one spring tote get a free water bottle offer during our recent trip to the store:

7. Don’t forget your coupons!

Everybody loves coupons, right?

Visit this page to print coupons or download the JOANN app to access the savings on the go.

And here’s a bonus: JOANN allows coupon stacking so you can save even more on your purchases.

8. Look for the one-day only sale signage

It’s multi-colored and looks like this…

But act fast or the sale will be over!

9. Girl Scouts get 15% off everyday

This 15% discount actually applies to any one affiliated with the Girl Scouts — including troop leaders, volunteers and the parents of Girl Scouts.

Sign up here to get your your Girl Scouts savings card.

10. Teachers get 15% off everyday, too

We wouldn’t want to leave all the educators out of the savings. You guys work hard and deserve a little bonus!

Sign up here for the teacher rewards program to get 15% off your purchases.

