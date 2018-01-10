Free state and federal tax filing options for 2018

0

The IRS Free File program will again offer free tax prep software this year beginning on January 12.

Not familiar with the Free File program? This free program gives about 75% of American taxpayers access to free software or forms so you can get your taxes done for zero dollars!

Free tax filing options from the IRS Free File program

There are two routes you can go here through the IRS Free File program when the program opens again this month:

Income below $66,000: Free File software available January 12, 2018

File your taxes with free, easy to use software

Free state return options are available

Use the Free File Software Lookup Tool to find free federal and free state return options

Income above $66,000: Free File fillable forms available January 29, 2018

Must know how to do your taxes yourself

Does math; offers only basic guidance

You must have your 2016 tax return

State tax prep is not available

E-file a free extension

Other free tax filing options for 2018

Making a return again this year is Credit Karma’s free tax return prep software. This service debuted in 2017 and stands out from the IRS Free File offer because this one makes free prep software available to all regardless of income.

In case you’re not familiar with it, Credit Karma is a totally free service that makes money by recommending credit cards and loans that they believe would be suitable for you. It’s a service that’s long been recommended by money expert Clark Howard.

While the company is supporting a dizzying array of tax forms, there are some limitations to the Credit Karma free tax product for the time being.

Among other things, Credit Karma’s software does not support:

Part-year state returns

Multiple state returns

Nonresident state returns

Filing state taxes without filing federal taxes

Schedule H – Household Employment Taxes

Form 1116 – Foreign Tax Credit

Form 2555 – Foreign Earned Income

Form 8332 – Release of Claim to Exemption for Child by Custodial Parent

Click here for a complete list of exclusions.

How does CreditKarma make money?

“Our mission is to make financial progress possible for everyone. By understanding your credit and your taxes, Credit Karma can better assist you with your finances,” CEO Ken Lin writes online.

“We can monitor your finances, help you make good financial decisions and suggest better credit cards, loans and insurance products. If you like a recommendation and get approved for a product through Credit Karma, we usually get paid.”

But note this well: You can’t use CreditKarma if you have a credit freeze in place

If you’ve followed our advice here on Clark.com and frozen your credit, you won’t be able to sign up for a new CreditKarma account to take advantage of their free tax filing offer.

In order to do so, you’ll have to temporarily thaw your credit and then sign up.

How to file your taxes for free regardless of your income

