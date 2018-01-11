Retail alert: Sam's Club is abruptly closing locations nationwide

Bad news for Sam’s Club members! The Walmart-owned warehouse club has abruptly shut down multiple locations across the country, according to local media reports.
Closures have reportedly taken place in Tennessee, Georgia, New York, Ohio, Indiana, Maryland, Texas and elsewhere — without warning.
RELATED: Macy’s, Sears and Kmart closing sales: 3 things you need to know
Sam’s Club closing some locations across the country
Clark.com emailed Sam’s Club to ask for a complete list of the stores that are being shut down — as well as an explanation — but we are waiting to hear back from the retailer.
Here’s how Sam’s Club is responding to people on its official Twitter account:
“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”
FOX 13 in Memphis reports that employees were called in for a meeting January 11 and told the store was closing. Associates were apparently not given any advanced notice.
A sign on the door read, “Sam’s Club is CLOSED today. We regret any inconvenience.”
This announcement comes after Macy’s, Sears, Kmart and other major retailers have already announced 1,000 store closings for 2018. See the full list here.
This is a developing story. Check back with Clark.com for updates!
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}