Sam's Club closings: How to request a refund for your membership

After news spread that Sam’s Club would be closing dozens of locations nationwide, many customers wondered what that would mean for their membership — and whether they would receive a refund.

Here’s the bottom line: You should be able to get your money back without a problem!

Is your Sam’s Club closing? Here’s how to request a refund of your membership fee

Clark.com looked into the terms and conditions that members agree to when they sign up with Sam’s Club and found that the retailer guarantees satisfaction on its membership.

Here’s the exact wording of the guarantee from SamsClub.com:

100% Satisfaction Guarantee on Membership. We’ll refund in full the actual amount you paid for your current annual membership at any time during the membership year if you aren’t satisfied.

A number of people are sending tweets to Sam’s Club to ask questions about this issue. One person was told their membership will remain active after the store closings:

Your membership stays active and we hope you will continue to shop with us on https://t.co/3LrNvhrMax — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Others are demanding refunds and Sam’s Club is asking them to use Twitter’s private message feature to get more information.

We can help with that. Please private message us and we can share all you need to know. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

But Sam’s Club replied to another member who wanted a refund with a link to a membership cancellation page.

According to the terms and conditions, you can also call 1-888- 746-7726 or visit the membership desk at a local Sam’s Club (if it’s still open) to cancel your membership and get a refund.

Clark.com emailed Sam’s Club to ask for a complete list of the stores that are being shut down — as well as an explanation — but we are waiting to hear back from the retailer.

Here’s how Sam’s Club is responding to people on its official Twitter account:

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

