0

Two baby African penguins received a veterinary checkup at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh Friday.

The penguins hatched on Dec. 16 and 20. Their parents are Bette and Sidney.

The chicks are being monitored in a climate controlled space in the Avian Care Window. Visitors can see them now.

The chicks will grow quickly; they’ll reach full size around three months of age, according to the National Aviary.

The sex of the chicks is unknown. A feather DNA test is being conducted, and in several weeks, the National Aviary will know the sex of the chicks.

The National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat is home to 20 adult African Penguins. When the baby penguins are old enough, they'll join the adults in Penguin Point.

African Penguins are currently listed as an endangered species with less than 25,000 pairs remaining in the wild.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.