  • Highest-grossing movies of 2017

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The year in movies was dominated by superheros, but horror, science fiction and children’s movies also topped the box office.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Franchises like the revamped “Star Wars” films and Marvel movies like “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” were notable movies that audiences didn’t want to miss. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    This image released by Disney-Marvel shows the character Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, in a scene from "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2." Disney-Marvel via AP/AP

     

     


    According to Box Office Mojo, here are the top 10 highest domestic grossing movies released in 2017 as of Dec. 27

     

    10. “The Fate of the Furious” - $225,764,765

     

    9. “Logan” - $226,277,068

     

    8. “Despicable Me 3” - $264,559,530

     

    7. “Thor: Ragnarok” - $306,375,120

     

    6. “It” - $327,481,748

     

    5. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” - $334,201,140

     

    4. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” - $389,813,101

     

    3. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” - $395,627,411

     

    2. “Wonder Woman” - $412,563,408

     

    1. “Beauty and the Beast” - $504,014,165

     
     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories