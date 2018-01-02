Hoda Kotb officially named ‘Today' co-anchor

NEW YORK - Hoda Kotb has been filling in on the anchor chair since NBC News fired “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer.
Now, the chair is officially hers.
NBC News Chairman Andy Lack made the announcement moments before the morning news show began.
Hoda Kotb has been named new co-anchor of TODAY https://t.co/rTgMsxnEtw pic.twitter.com/Jk1w8nk0tY— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 2, 2018
This is us! #SavannahHodaTODAY pic.twitter.com/Xe2z6uygZe— Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 2, 2018
Kotb, 53, will be the co-anchor with Savannah Guthrie and will continue her co-hosting duties during the fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford, “Today” reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Home's roof collapses as crews battle flames, bitter cold
- Pa. residents facing ultimatum of gun ownership or medical marijuana
- Human trafficking larger problem in Western Pa. than many believe
- VIDEO: 4-year-old found wandering playground after mother dies
Kotb joined the NBC news team in 1998 as a correspondent for “Dateline” and had filled in on the desk prior to Lauer’s ouster on Nov. 28. He was fired after allegations of sexual misconduct made by female co-workers.
Guthrie and Kotb are the first pair of women to co-anchor the “Today” show, but it isn’t anything new. Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts co-hosted “Good Morning America” from 2006-2009.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}