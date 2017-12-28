No. 1 albums of 2017

Physical albums may not sell as well as they used to, but for multiple musicians, their records sold hundreds of thousands of copies -- even millions.
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars are among the best-selling musicians this year, each topping the charts with No. 1 albums.
Here are some of the No. 1 records of 2017.
The Weeknd, “Starboy”
Released in November 2016, The Weeknd’s third studio album spent five weeks in a row at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the album double platinum in June when it sold 2 million copies.
Ed Sheeran, “Divide”
Ed Sheeran’s latest record, “Divide,” was released March 3 and has sold 1.75 million copies as of July. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, selling 451,000 album units the week of March 9.
JAY-Z, “4:44”
JAY-Z got his 14th No. 1 album with his album “4:44” over the summer. He sold 262,000 records in the weeks after its release, according to Nielsen Music. The album spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard 200.
Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN”
Kendrick Lamar’s latest record was the highest-selling record of the year about halfway through 2017. By July, it sold 1.77 million albums after being released in April. It topped the Billboard 200 for three weeks in May and one week in August.
Taylor Swift, “Reputation”
Taylor Swift’s latest album became the biggest-selling record of the year, selling 1.22 million copies in its first week of release, according to Nielsen Music.
