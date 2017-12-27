Reports: Talks on for a 'Mad About You' revival

0

Nearly two decades after its series finale aired, talks are on for a possible revival of NBC’s hit show “Mad About You,” according to multiple reports.

“Mad About You” followed the lives of newlyweds Paul Buchman, played by Paul Reiser, and Jamie Stemple Buchman, played by Helen Hunt, as they built a life together in New York City. Its seven seasons aired on NBC from 1992 to 1999 and earned a Golden Globe Award and a Peabody Award, among other accolades.

Producers with Sony Pictures Television Studios have started informal talks with Reiser and Hunt about reviving the series for a limited run, television news site TV Line reported Tuesday, citing unidentified sources. The site reported that Reiser, who co-created the show with Danny Jacobson, has spearheaded the effort to bring the show back.

Sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Sony TV producers were eyeing a potential reboot of the series with Reiser and Hunt reprising their roles, although NBC was not expected to be involved in the revival.

The series reboot would be set in the present day and follow the Buchmans as they deal with life after their daughter, Mabel, is accepted to college, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reiser hinted at the possibility of another season of “Mad About You” in October, while promoting the second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” He plays a doctor in the series.

“If we can find the story to tell, and anybody’s interested, I’d be open to it,” Reiser said, according to People. “For years, I would’ve said, ‘Absolutely no. We never would do it,’ because I was very proud of how we ended it really well.”

The series ended with a flash forward episode set 22 years in the future, an episode that will likely be set aside if “Mad About You” gets an eighth season.

“Our thinking at the time was, ‘Let’s make sure we never get tempted to come back. Let’s tell them what happens,’” Reiser told People. “Now, because everybody’s talking about it, I started to think, ‘Maybe if there’s a story we could come up with. … To me, it’s interesting when I see my kids are growing and leaving the house. It’s like, ‘Oh.’ It’s like that moment when you get married. It’s like we’re in a new world that we don’t know the rules of.”

