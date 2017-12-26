Man proposes to girlfriend at Rockefeller Rink, what happens next makes video go viral

0

NEW YORK - A guy, or a girl for that matter, can prepare for nearly everything when it comes to popping the question.

But one thing prospective fiancees may want to consider is their intended’s ice skating ability, especially when they’re planning to ask the big question in the middle of the ice rink at Rockefeller Center.

An unnamed couple was the focus of one of the rink’s famous proposals under the Christmas tree. After the Zamboni rolled out, the couple went to center ice, he dropped on one knee, and she said yes to cheers that ended in a kiss, WNBC reported.

The kiss, along with the well-wishing from complete strangers, must have been too much for the woman as she slipped, falling down on the ice.

This beautiful surprise marriage proposal, followed by a tumble on the ice, was caught on camera at Rockefeller Rink. https://t.co/XJEgZTTABx @rockcenternyc @rockcenterrink — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) December 26, 2017

She seemed to be a good sport, taking it all in stride and laughing as she resumed her footing, WNBC reported.

NBC in New York is now trying to track down the happy couple. If you know who they are, email WNBC at tips@nbcnewyork.com.

