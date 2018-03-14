  • Trump to name Larry Kudlow as top economic adviser after Gary Cohn's exit: reports

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is expected to name Larry Kudlow as his top economic adviser days after former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn resigned, according to multiple reports.

    >> Read more trending news

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump to name Larry Kudlow as top economic adviser after Gary Cohn's…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Co-pilot says she was raped, drugged by Alaska Airlines captain, wants him fired

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 things to know about ALS and how Stephen Hawking survived it for decades

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prince George wants to be a cop if being King doesn't work out

  • Headline Goes Here

    New York helicopter crash: Victim's parents sue pilot, tour company for…