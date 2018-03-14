High School Shows: Upper St. Clair, "Evita"

Musical:
“Evita”
Show Dates:
Thursday, March 15; Friday, March 16; Saturday, March 17; Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets:
Adult: $15
Student: $5
Gold Card: Free
Purchase your ticket online beginning February 9 at noon. Purchase tickets from the box office on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. or purchase your ticket one hour before show time.
