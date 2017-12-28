Family, friends pray for recovery of Russian man shot in South Side

Friends and family of Anton Kemaev are praying for a miracle.
Kemaev, a 35-year-old father of two visiting from Russia, was shot in the head while riding in a car on Second Avenue on Dec. 19. On Wednesday, police said he was not the intended target of the shooting, and they don’t currently have any suspects.
“It’s the Wild West,” said a friend of Kemaev’s. “I mean, people shooting at each other in cars and killing and wounding innocent people. It’s ridiculous.”
The search continues for suspects as Kemaev, an avid outdoorsman and athlete, clings to life at UPMC Presbyterian. His wife of 17 years arrived from Russia Wednesday to find her husband in grave condition.
“His family, they’re extremely distraught,” Miller said. “They’re not taking it well. I don’t know how they’re even functioning day to day.
“It’s frustrating because we know that he’s an innocent victim, but it’s even more frustrating because there’s people out in the community that have done this and they’re not being held accountable and we don’t know at this point if they ever will be.”
Still, Kemaev’s friends and a growing group of supporters continue to keep hope alive, visiting him daily, praying and pleading with the community for any information about the individuals involved in the shooting.
“It could happen to anybody,” said friend Vladimir Shlyakhtil.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Kemaev’s family with the costs of his care.
