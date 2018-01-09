Cleveland Zoo announces names for 3 otter pups

CLEVELAND - Cleveland’s newest otter pups finally have names.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced that the three Asian small-clawed otter brothers, born Sept. 24, were named Adhi, Bejo and Cipto, WJW reported.
According to zoo officials, Adhi means “first,” Bejo means “lucky” and Cipto means “create.”
The pups were born to parents Bitzy and Kibble, bringing the otter population at the zoo to seven.
Meet Adhi, Bejo and Cipto! Adhi meaning “first,” Bejo meaning “lucky,” and Cipto meaning “to create,” were part of a series of names selected to be authentic to Asian small-clawed #otters native region in the wild. THANK YOU for helping to secure a #FutureForWildlife! pic.twitter.com/jVNpSDSrU5— Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) January 9, 2018
Zoo visitors were given the chance to visit the otter family on the second floor of The RainForest – and, with a donation toward the Future for Wildlife Fund, cast a vote to name the brothers.
Asian small-clawed otters are one of the smallest species of otter, WJW reported. The International Union for Conservation in Nature considers them a vulnerable species and the Species Survival Plan Program manages their population in zoos , WJW reported.
The #otter brothers need names! Visit The RainForest and cast your vote to name three male otter pups with a donation towards the #FutureForWildlife fund. Guests can select from one of three groups of names, found here: https://t.co/HFfP2SHUGk pic.twitter.com/FbBc8eRy3a— Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) January 4, 2018
