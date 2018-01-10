Man accused of hiding full rack of stolen ribs in his pants

INDIANTOWN, Fla. - A Florida man’s alleged attempt at stealing food was short-ribbed.
According to TCPalm, authorities said Maeli Aguilar-Alvarez, 26, of Indiantown tried to get away with placing a few items into his pants waistband and walking out of Rines Market IGA in December. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office claimed that he might have gotten away with it, had a sergeant not spotted him revealing some of the evidence of his crime in full view.
According to an arrest affidavit, Aguilar-Alvarez “removed a full rack of ribs from his waistband.”
And that’s not all he's accused of stealing. The grocery list of stolen items reportedly included the following:
- Nine pieces of fried chicken
- Some mashed potatoes
- Two packs of hamburger buns
- And, of course, the one “full rack of ribs” — whether they were beef or pork has not been clarified
The price tag for this alleged theft, which sounds like a carnivorous take on the “12 Days of Christmas,” amounted to $32.49.
Authorities said Aguilar-Alvarez smelled a little like alcohol and was intoxicated at the time.
