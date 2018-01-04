Powerball jackpot climbs to $550 million; Mega Millions at $418 million

2:26 a.m. EST Jan. 4: The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $550 million – or $347.9 million cash – after no tickets matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 02-18-37-39-42 with a Powerball of 12.
One ticket sold in Florida won the Match 5 Power Play prize of $2 million, while tickets sold in California, Florida, North Carolina, New York and Oregon matched five numbers for a $1 million prize.
The next drawing is Saturday.
12:10 a.m. EST Jan. 4:
The Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 3
02-18-37-39-42 Powerball: 12
Earlier, Powerball officials announced that Wednesday’s jackpot was an estimated $440 million.
1:52 a.m. EST Jan. 3:
The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $418 million – a $261.5 million cash payout – after no ticket matched all six numbers Tuesday.
Two tickets matched five numbers – one worth $4 million in Florida and another worth $1 million in Ohio, according to the Mega Millions website.
The numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 1-42-47-64-70 with Mega Ball 22 and a Megaplier of 4x.
8:02 a.m. EST Dec. 31:
The Powerball numbers for Saturday, Dec. 30:
28-36-41-51-58 Powerball: 24
Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, and Powerball officials announced that Wednesday’s jackpot now stands at an estimated $440 million with a cash payout of $278.3 million.
ORIGINAL STORY: Nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night. That means Tuesday’s jackpot now stands at an estimated $343 million.
If you think luck will be on your side, think again. The odds of winning the grand prize for Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.
But if the numbers are in your favor, Powerball has two winning options -- either a 30-payment annuity for the entire $440 million, or a one-time cash prize of $278.3 million.
For Mega Millions, the annuity is $343 million with the one-time cash payout of $215 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are about 1 in 258 million, CBS News reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
