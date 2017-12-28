Local advocates optimistic about strengthening PFA laws in Pa.

0

Domestic abuse cases are on the rise in Armstrong County, an advocate says, which is why she's pushing for stronger protection from abuse laws.

"Strengthening the PFA Act, strengthening the protection with weapons, we just really want to raise awareness and get people to understand that it's our goal to prevent more violence,” said Jo Ellen Bowman, executive director of Helping All Victims in Need, or HAVIN, a shelter offering support services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

One of the bills the state Senate will consider is named after Alina Sheykhet, the Pitt student killed in October. Her boyfriend has been charged in her death; Sheykhet had taken out a protection from abuse order against him.

"There is no question that there's motivation to strengthen the PFA laws here in Pennsylvania,” said state Sen. Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills.

Costa supports Alina's Law and other measures to protect victims.

Among them are some controversial proposals, including one changing where a person facing a PFA must give up their weapon. But overall, Costa says, Harrisburg is moving in the right direction.

"Our goal is to give judges more tools in their toolbox to be able to strengthen and allow those PFA measures to be more significant,” he said.

It's a goal Bowman shares, one she's confident state legislators will make a reality.

"I believe a year from now we're going to be having a really good conversation, saying, ‘Thank you for stepping up and helping to make sure that people that are exposed to domestic violence are safer,’" she said.

State legislators are expected to take the bill up when they return from winter break next month.

