New book alleges gay sex in Vatican dorm, shady banking
Updated:
Gianluigi Nuzzi's "Original Sin" went on sale Thursday. At a news conference, Nuzzi said his lawyers had hand-delivered a copy to the Vatican's criminal prosecutor since at least one of the seminarians was a minor at the time of the alleged escapades. The Vatican didn't immediately comment.
The book reproduces documents from the Vatican's scandal-marred bank, showing multi-million-dollar accounts in the name of Popes Paul VI and John Paul II and their secretaries. And it alleges that hidden powers in the Vatican were blocking reforms of Pope Francis and his predecessor, Benedict XVI.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}