Officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile toward Hawaii

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it's a false alarm.
He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.
The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.
