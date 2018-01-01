10 U.S. citizens, 2 locals killed in Costa Rica plane crash

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP)— A plane carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers crashed in a wooded area, killing all aboard Sunday, Costa Rica's government said.
The Public Safety Ministry posted photographs and video of the crash site showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.
Related Headlines
Authorities said that so far they had only a list of passengers provided by the airline and were awaiting official confirmation of their identities.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 deputy killed, 4 others injured in Colorado shooting; suspect dead
- Wife of Russian man shot in Oakland talks about senseless tragedy
- Man tells heartbreaking story of zipping daughter into body bag after drug overdose
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh man accused of trying to join ISIS, arrested in FBI raid
At a news conference, Enio Cubillo, director of Costa Rica Civil Aviation, said the Nature Air charter flight took off just after noon Sunday from Punta Islita and was headed for the capital of San Jose when it crashed.
Cubillo said the cause was under investigation.
He identified the pilot as Juan Manuel Retana and described him as very experienced. Former Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla said via Twitter that Retana was her cousin.
The same plane had arrived in Punta Islita on Sunday morning from San Jose and was delayed in landing by strong winds, Cubillo said.
Nature Air did not respond to phone and email messages.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}