Arizona girls get special Build-A-Bear Christmas gifts to remember late father

PHOENIX - For children whose father has died, Christmas can be a sad time. Holding on to memories are difficult because the void remains.

But thanks to the ingenuity of an Arizona girl and her mother, the memory of a Phoenix man who died in June was preserved in a special way for the teen’s two younger sisters, KPNX reported.

When 12-year-old Aaralyn Angel and her 7-year-old sister, Allani, opened one of their gifts on Christmas Day, they found a Build-A-Bear for each of them sprayed with the favorite Burberry cologne of their late father, Albert Angel. Urged to squeeze the bear, the girls then heard a recording of their father singing “You Can't Keep a Good Man Down,” by Alabama. Both girls began to cry uncontrollably as older sister Alina Angel and their mother, Stephanie Angel, recorded their reactions, KPNX reported.

Our dad passed away earlier this summer so my mom and I decided to surprise my sisters with bears with his favorite cologne and a recording of his voice. It’s not Christmas without you Dad, but we have you in spirit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u8ETeWsNuU — alina 💭 (@_alinaangel) December 25, 2017

Albert Angel died of systemic lupus and several surgeries, KPNX reported. Alina, 16, and her mother bought the three teddy bears and had them customized for the two young girls and their grandmother. In addition to the cologne and recording, the bears were dressed in miniature shirts made from the material of one of Albert Angel’s shirts.

Alina picked the recording of her father singing the Alabama song because it was clear audio and her father’s voice was easily recognizable, KPNX reported.

The video on Twitter now has nearly 6 million views. Alina said the reaction on Twitter was supportive and heartwarming.

“I would have never expected that,” Alina told KPNX. “Most of my videos get six views.”

For those wondering, this is picture of the shirt he was in! pic.twitter.com/b6UofFecTw — alina 💭 (@_alinaangel) December 26, 2017

