Biscuits recalled over listeria concern

Pre-made frozen biscuits sold in 12 states were recalled over concerns that they may have contained listeria bacteria.
T. Marzetti Company is recalling all “best by” dates of the biscuits sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
The products should not be consumed. No one has reported any illnesses related to the recalled items.
“Although these products are not ready-to-eat items and have baking instructions which, if followed, will reduce consumer risk, there remains some risk that the mishandling of this product prior to or without adequate baking may cause illness,” the company said in a statement.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, pregnant women, older adults and those with compromised immune systems. Most symptoms include high fever, headache and nausea.
The following products are affected by the recall:
|Full UPC
|Description
|Quantity
|8685404894
|LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
|20 ct
|8826703140
|SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|12 ct
|8826703141
|SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|8826703152
|SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct
|0788002640
|SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|1116103754
|SHUR FINE OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|12 ct
|1116103755
|SHUR FINE OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct
|1122503092
|VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|1122508421
|VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|3582604815
|FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct
|3680004683
|FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|12 ct
|3680007549
|FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct
|3825911726
|SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct
|3825911892
|SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|4129075433
|PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|20 ct
|4129075434
|PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|4164300718
|LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|20 ct
|4164300719
|LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|5193333968
|PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|20 ct
|7145220434
|MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct
|7229200025
|MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|12 ct
|8685402591
|LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|12 ct
|8685404014
|LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}