Burglar swipes 40 cases of Little Debbie snack cakes

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A burglar with a sweet tooth raided a South Carolina man’s storage unit last month and made off with 40 cases of Little Debbie snack cakes, authorities said.
Spartanburg County deputies were called Monday to the self-storage facility where the victim, the owner of a distribution business, kept his inventory, Fox Carolina reported. He told investigators he went to load his truck and found the lock for his unit missing.
When he opened the door, he found the cases of snacks gone, the news station reported.
The cakes were stolen sometime over the holiday weekend, authorities said.
