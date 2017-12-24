Claire's pulls children's makeup with asbestos contamination

0

Claire’s is recalling some children’s makeup over concerns it contains asbestos.

A woman who works at a law firm that specializes in asbestos litigation was working with a lab on another case when she decided to have her 6-year-old daughter’s makeup tested, and she discovered it contained asbestos.

“You assume that when you’re purchasing it, it is safe,” Kristiana Warner told WPRI. “I remember literally sinking to the ground just being like, ‘Oh my gosh!'”

A total of 17 makeup varieties including eye shadows, blushes and compact powders from nine states were tested by the Scientific Analytical Institute.

“(They) all tested positive at alarming rates,” the institute said.

Claire’s pulled the items from shelves after learning of the report’s findings.

“We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines,” the company told WPRI. “We have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

