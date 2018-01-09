  • Cleveland Zoo announces names for 3 otter pups

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CLEVELAND - Cleveland’s newest otter pups finally have names.

    The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced that the three Asian small-clawed otter brothers, born Sept. 24, were named Adhi, Bejo and Cipto, WJW reported.

    According to zoo officials, Adhi means “first,” Bejo means “lucky” and Cipto means “create.”

    The pups were born to parents Bitzy and Kibble, bringing the otter population at the zoo to seven.

    Zoo visitors were given the chance to visit the otter family on the second floor of The RainForest – and, with a donation toward the Future for Wildlife Fund, cast a vote to name the brothers.

    Asian small-clawed otters are one of the smallest species of otter, WJW reported. The International Union for Conservation in Nature considers them a vulnerable species and the Species Survival Plan Program manages their population in zoos , WJW reported.

