Customs officers in Pa. seize $22M in cocaine hidden in furniture

The drugs, which had a street value of about $22 million, were seized in November by Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Philadelphia.
The drugs were found hidden inside false walls of the furniture. More than 250 bricks of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine were concealed in the compartments.
The furniture was searched after officers detected something unusual about one of the shipping containers.
An investigation is ongoing.
