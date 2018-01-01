  • Disney's Magic Kingdom closes gates after reaching capacity again

    By: Chip Skambis, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - For the second time in a week, the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World has reached capacity and is not accepting guests, the company said Sunday.

    The company put out a notice to guests through the My Disney Experience app saying the park was not accepting new visitors at this time. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The park also reached capacity on Christmas Day.

    Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom are not affected by the closure, the company said.

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories