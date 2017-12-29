  • Driver discovers suitcase filled with human bones on side of interstate

    By: Justin Wilfon, WSBTV.com

    BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is looking into the case after someone found human bones in a suitcase on the side of a Georgia interstate.

    A man was driving along I-75 near Jackson on Thursday when he stopped to look for something that he had lost on the side of the road. He made a startling discovery -- human bones in a suitcase.

    “Really surprising to me," said Butts County resident Matthew Carnowski. "We’ve been here 12, 13 years now and we’ve never had anything like that happen here."

    Georgia Bureau Investigations is looking into a suitcase filled with bones. (Photo: WSBTV.com)

