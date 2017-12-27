Florida man said he pummeled ATM for giving him too much money, police say

COCOA, Fla. - Authorities in Florida arrested a 23-year-old man after he was accused of punching an ATM outside a Wells Fargo bank in Cocoa.
Police identified the suspect as Michael Joseph Oleksik. He was charged with a felony charge of criminal mischief.
A bank manager was notified around 1 p.m. Nov. 29 about a man who was outside the Wells Fargo at 834 North Cocoa Blvd., punching the screen. Wells Fargo security guards confirmed that the incident took place after viewing surveillance video.
>> Read more Floridoh! stories
A short while later, bank officials reached Oleksik by phone, according to authorities. He said he punched the ATM’s screen because the machine was giving him too much money and he didn’t know what to do, police said. He said he was in a hurry because he had to go to work, so he left the bank after causing the damage, according to authorities.
He was accused of causing more than $5,000 worth of damage to the ATM.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}