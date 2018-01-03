Justin Timberlake announces new album, 'Man of the Woods'

Five years after the release of his last album, crooner Justin Timberlake announced the upcoming release of his fifth studio album, “Man of the Woods.”
The album will be available Feb. 2, two days before Timberlake is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.
Timberlake made the announcement Tuesday in a teaser posted to his social media accounts. The minute-long clip included brief footage of his wife, actress Jessica Biel, their son Silas and artist and record producer Pharrell Williams.
“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family -- but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from,” Timberlake, who is from Tennessee, says in the clip. “It’s personal.”
The first single off the album, “Filthy,” is set to release Friday.
Timberlake released his last album, “The 20/20 Experience,” in two parts in 2013. The record was nominated for a Grammy and won the Top Billboard 200 Album award at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, among other accolades.
