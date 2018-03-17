  • Little Caesars honoring bracket-busting win with free combo

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group

    Updated:

    If you’re crying in your beer after the University of Maryland-Baltimore County became the ultimate bracket buster in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night, take heart. There is a free pizza waiting to ease your sorrow.

    Little Caesars is honoring UMBC’s 74-54 victory against Virginia -- the first time a No. 16 seed has defeated a No. 1 seed -- with a free lunch combo on Monday, April 2.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo will include four slices of pepperoni pizza and one 20-ounce Pepsi product per family, the company said in its promotional release. Orders must be made between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time. An important point: the order must be placed by 1 p.m. The rules in the promotion state that even if you were in line at 1 p.m., if the order has not been placed it will not be honored. In other words, arrive early. 

    Here are the details of the deal. You can read the full terms and conditions here.

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Little Caesars honoring bracket-busting win with free combo

  • Headline Goes Here

    Elderly woman navigates busy traffic in Memphis on mobility scooter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video shows family getting kicked off Southwest flight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cables tightened on FIU bridge before it collapsed, possible cracks reported

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michigan U.S. Senate candidate has plan to arm the homeless with shotguns