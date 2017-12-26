Man calls 911, doesn't want to shell out cash for small clams

0

STUART, Fla. - A Florida man called 911 on Dec. 18 asking for an officer to respond to his location. He explained to the dispatcher he ordered clams at a local seafood restaurant and they were “extremely” small.

The dispatcher said he needed to call the non-emergency line, according to a 911 call released by Stuart police Thursday.

Nelson Agosto, 51, persisted. He wanted to know if an officer would respond when he called the other line. He wanted an officer there at Crabby’s Seafood Shack. He didn’t want to pay for the clams that were “so small.”

“You need to call that number. This is 911, for emergencies,” the dispatcher said. “Hang up and call that number and they will help you.”

A short time later, he called 911 again, according to police. He said he couldn’t get through on the non-emergency line. He still wanted an officer to respond.

The dispatcher explained the line was working fine and told Agosto to call it again.

Just after 3:30 p.m., an officer did arrive at the scene and wrote Agosto a notice to appear in court for one count of misuse of 911, a misdemeanor.

The officer noted in the police report that Agosto didn’t want to pay for the clams because they were too small, but that he ate them. The report does not indicate if Agosto paid the bill or finished his meal.

Listen to the calls below:

Stuart Police arrested Nelson Agosto by summons for misuse of 9-1-1. Agosto called 9-1-1 after consuming a meal and complaining about his food from a restaurant. Please leave 9-1-1 for emergencies. — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) December 21, 2017

