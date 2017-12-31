Meghan Markle vows to break these bad habits in her New Year's resolutions

0

LONDON - Before she joins the royal family, Meghan Markle has some work to do on becoming more “ladylike,” according to the New Year’s resolutions she makes every year.

In 2016, the now bride-to-be wrote about her New Year’s resolutions on her blog. Among them are two that she said she has to make “every single year”: “Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing.”

“The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks,” she wrote at the time. “And when it comes to the biting of the nails – well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing."

With plans to marry Prince Harry, it looks like Markle might actually have to follow through with those resolutions this year. In fact, she’s taking royal etiquette lessons in preparation — with instruction from her fiance, Prince Harry himself.

Part of her training will include the politics of curtsying. The actress and bride-to-be will reportedly be expected to curtsy to the queen, her soon-to-be sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice (though, if Harry is not in the room, they will be expected to curtsy to her). In addition, she will have to learn how to handle herself at a state dinner, how to properly address dignitaries and royal table etiquette — and we have a feeling nail-biting and swearing won’t be looked upon too kindly in such scenarios.

Markle and the prince are set to tie the knot this May. They announced their engagement at the end of last month.

“The marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018,” Kensington Palace announced. “Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel.”

