Must-see: Niagara Falls is a winter wonderland in these stunning photos

A cold wave is sweeping almost all of North America, and as temperatures have dwindled, we’ve seen some pretty bizarre things. But one of the coolest and most beautiful sights right now has to be Niagara Falls, where Jack Frost painted a spectacular scene that looks like something straight out of Narnia.
>> Click here or scroll down for more
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh man accused of trying to join ISIS, arrested in FBI raid
- Family, friends of Russian man shot near South Side respond to his death
- Man tells heartbreaking story of zipping daughter into body bag after drug overdose
- VIDEO: First Night organizers move events indoors to avoid freezing weather
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}