  • Paul Manafort sues Robert Mueller, Department of Justice

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has filed a lawsuit against special counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the Department of Justice, according to multiple reports.

    In the suit filed Wednesday, Manafort alleged the indictment against him exceeded the jurisdiction of Mueller's office, The Washington Post reported.

     

