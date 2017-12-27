Pedialyte for a hangover? Company says yes

Did you party this New Years Eve? If you have a hangover, Pedialyte wants you to turn to its drink for relief.
The hydration drink, usually targeted at infants and children, also aims to alleviate your nausea, dry mouth and pounding headache.
The company says its drink is for both kids and adults for rehydration as part of its “see the lyte” campaign.
Dr. Robert Swift, a professor of psychiatry and human behavior at Brown University told NBC News that hangovers are complicated, and no one cure fits all.
“The thing about Pedialyte, Gatorade and things like that, there is an optimal concentration to absorb glucose and electrolytes and fluid from the intestines,” he said.
According to Nielsen research, adults are now a third of Pedialyte’s users, and adults have increased their use of Pedialyte 57 percent since 2012, NBC News reported.
