Plane disappears from radar over Gulf of Mexico after taking off from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A plane that took off from the Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is missing.
The small aircraft, which can seat five people, was supposed to land in Georgetown, Texas, but radar data shows that it kept going and flew south over the Gulf of Mexico.
Eerie image on @flightaware now confirmed by @FAANews N325JK, bound Georgetown muni, pilot unresponsive to ATC, fighter jets scrambled. Pilot upright, no response. Plane continued level 19,000, crossed over gulf at Galveston. Radar contact lost 211m NW Cancun. @Cirrus_Aircraft pic.twitter.com/jcszLTmxEp— Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) January 4, 2018
The Coast Guard said it is searching for the last point of contact to confirm whether or not the plane is lost. Officials with NORAD sent four F-16 fighter jets to aid in the search.
Authorities found the plane, but officials said they could not get the pilot to respond.
The pilots of the fighter jets said they could only see one person on board -- the pilot.
Mexican authorities, the US Coast Guard and the State Department are now in charge of the investigation.
The plane is registered to Abide Aviation LLC out of Edmond, Oklahoma.
The aircraft is a Cirrus SR-22, which is usually equipped with a parachute system that requires someone to pull a lever in the event of an emergency
