Police: Alleged cheesecake thief started fire in escape attempt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A man accused of stealing a cheesecake ended up being charged with arson after trying to evade authorities by starting a fire, police said.
Michael Limon, 54, allegedly stole a cheesecake from a Sam's Club in Albuquerque on Thursday, police said. When confronted, he fled to a nearby Walmart, KRQE reported.
Police found Limon behind the Walmart, where they say he had set a forklift, a fence and cardboard on fire.
Limon was arrested and charged with arson, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. Authorities estimated Limon caused $40,000 in damages.
