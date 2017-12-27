Police: Arizona infant bent in half by father has died

0

PHOENIX - An Arizona infant whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died, azfamily.com reported.

The 6-month-old boy died Dec. 21, two days after being admitted to Phoenix Childrens’ Hospital with injuries doctors called “not survivable,” azfamily.com.

Police arrested Robert Anthony Resendiz, 30, on Dec. 19 and originally booked him on suspicion of felony child abuse.

According to his court paperwork, Resendiz called 911 at 12:45 p.m. and told the dispatcher he had just woken up to find his baby son “unresponsive and not breathing.”

“Upon examination, doctors observed the victim had a grade 4 liver laceration, a left lateral wrist fracture, a laceration of the pancreas, and pattern bruising to the right thigh,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement.

Resendiz told police he had put the baby to bed on the sofa between 10 and 11 p.m. Monday, azfamily.com reported. He claimed he did not wake up until just before calling 911 more than 12 hours later.

The baby’s mother told police her son was “awake and alert” when she left for work Tuesday morning, azfamily reported. She said she started texting Resendiz at about 9:45 a.m. “to ensure he was properly caring for their son.”

Interviewed by police, Resendiz allegedly admitted “to pressing the infant’s legs over his head and bending his body in order to stop the victim from crying.”

According to court documents, “Robert stated he used approximately 65 (percent) of his strength to place pressure on the victim and did not release pressure until the victim had stopped moving and was limp.”

Resendiz also said he had bit the infant two times on the body “out of frustration,” according to the probable cause statement.

Resendiz’s bond initially was set at $250,000, azcentral.com reported.

Police did not immediately say what additional charges may be sought now that the child has died.

