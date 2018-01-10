Police: Man stole stepdaughter's puppy, sold it for meth

DUDLEY, N.C. - A North Carolina man is accused of stealing his stepdaughter’s puppy and selling the dog to buy drugs.
Christopher O’Neal Eakes, 41, of Dudley, is charged with larceny of a dog, according to WNCN in Raleigh. He was booked into the Wayne County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Deputies responded Jan. 1 to a report of an 8-week-old Yorkie puppy stolen from a home. When investigators probed the theft, they determined that Eakes had taken the dog from his own home.
He sold the dog for meth, the news station reported.
Eakes was arrested on the larceny charge Monday.
