Police: Naked postal worker kills 2 supervisors in separate shootings

DUBLIN, Ohio - A U.S. Postal employee is accused of killing an Ohio postmaster and his supervisor in separate shootings Saturday at the Dublin post office and a Columbus apartment complex.
Deshaune K. Stewart is charged with aggravated murder for the pair of killings.
According to court documents, three witnesses said they saw Stewart, who was naked, shoot 52-year-old Lance Herrera-Dempsey in the Dublin post office shortly before 5 a.m. Herrera-Dempsey was Stewart’s direct supervisor, and Stewart was under investigation by the U.S Postal Service, police said.
Stewart then is accused of fatally shooting 53-year-old Ginger E. Ballard, the Dublin Postmaster, at the Bowland Place apartments in north Columbus. A 3-year-old child was involved in the incident but was safe inside a vehicle, police said.
