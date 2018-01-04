  • Powerball jackpot climbs to $550 million; Mega Millions at $418 million

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    2:26 a.m. EST Jan. 4: The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $550 million – or $347.9 million cash – after no tickets matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

    The winning numbers were 02-18-37-39-42 with a Powerball of 12.

    One ticket sold in Florida won the Match 5 Power Play prize of $2 million, while tickets sold in California, Florida, North Carolina, New York and Oregon matched five numbers for a $1 million prize.

    The next drawing is Saturday.

    12:10 a.m. EST Jan. 4:

    The Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 3

    02-18-37-39-42  Powerball: 12

    Earlier, Powerball officials announced that Wednesday’s jackpot was an estimated $440 million.

    1:52 a.m. EST Jan. 3:

    The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $418 million – a $261.5 million cash payout – after no ticket matched all six numbers Tuesday. 

    Two tickets matched five numbers – one worth $4 million in Florida and another worth $1 million in Ohio, according to the Mega Millions website.

    The numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 1-42-47-64-70 with Mega Ball 22 and a Megaplier of 4x.

    8:02 a.m. EST Dec. 31:

    The Powerball numbers for Saturday, Dec. 30: 

    28-36-41-51-58  Powerball: 24 

    Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, and Powerball officials announced that Wednesday’s jackpot now stands at an estimated $440 million with a cash payout of $278.3 million. 

    ORIGINAL STORY: Nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night. That means Tuesday’s jackpot now stands at an estimated $343 million.

    If  you think luck will be on your side, think again. The odds of winning the grand prize for Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million. 

    But if the numbers are in your favor, Powerball has two winning options -- either a 30-payment annuity for the entire $440 million, or a one-time cash prize of $278.3 million.

    For Mega Millions, the annuity is $343 million with the one-time cash payout of $215 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are about 1 in 258 million, CBS News reported.

