Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots top more than $300 million each

Others lottery bad luck may mean good luck for players of both Powerball and Mega Millions.
Powerball officials announced that the jackpot will be at least $384 million for its next drawing Saturday. No one won the big prize in Wednesday’s drawing, USA Today reported.
As for Mega Millions, that lottery drawing will have at least a $306 million jackpot for its Friday night drawing.
But if you think luck will be on your side, think again. The odds of winning the grand prize for Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.
But if the numbers are in your favor, Powerball has two winning options -- either a 30-payment annuity for the entire $384 million, or a one-time cash prize of $239.7 million.
For Mega Millions, the annuity is $306 million with the one-time cash payout of $191 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are about 1 in 258 million, CBS News reported.
