REPORT: Steve Bannon stepping down as executive chairman at Breitbart News

    By: Shelby Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Executive chairman of Breitbart News and former adviser to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, is leaving his job at the conservative-leaning website, according to news outlets.

    The company announced the move on Tuesday. It follows the publication of an inflammatory new book on the Trump White House with scathing comments attributed to Bannon.

