REPORT: Steve Bannon stepping down as executive chairman at Breitbart News

Executive chairman of Breitbart News and former adviser to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, is leaving his job at the conservative-leaning website, according to news outlets.
The company announced the move on Tuesday. It follows the publication of an inflammatory new book on the Trump White House with scathing comments attributed to Bannon.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. and WPXI.com for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
- Army veteran pulls over, stands for funeral procession for man who served in WWII
- H&M apologizes for image of black child in ‘coolest monkey' hoodie
- VIDEO: Residents told to keep garage doors open or face $200 fine
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}