Snow-covered buck visits Staten Island home

NEW YORK - With heavy snow falling and wind swirling, an unexpected visitor stopped by a Staten Island home, SILive reported.
A large buck ambled up to a home in the South Shore neighborhood during Thursday’s snowstorm to nibble on a bush, SILive reported. It was recorded by a woman named Donna.
This isn't the first time a Staten Island resident has filmed a deer during a snowstorm. In 2015, two of them stopped by a home near Bloomingdale Park, prompting the family cat to stare.
TRENDING NOW:
- Leechburg police chief charged with soliciting sex from agent posing as minor online
- Man plans perfect 1-night proposal/wedding for girlfriend
- Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida
- VIDEO: Corgi Freaks Out Over Target Trip
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}