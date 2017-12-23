  • SpaceX rocket sends satellites into space, stunning sky watchers in California

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SAN DIEGO, California - SpaceX sent satellites into orbit Friday, and within minutes of the launch, sky watchers were sharing  photos on social media of exhaust plume trails.

    The fourth set of 10 Iridium satellites launched around 5:30 p.m. PST from Vandenberg Air Force Base. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories