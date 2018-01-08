Sports reporter found after disappearing, claiming someone was following her

0

HOUSTON - Update 10:39 a.m. EST Jan. 8: A Texas A&M University football reporter who vanished in Houston over the weekend was found under an overpass Monday after she was recognized by a passerby, police said.

A person called authorities around 8:15 a.m. local time after recognizing Courtney Roland from news coverage, authorities said. She was found under an overpass at the Interstate 610 West Loop at Richmond, police said.

She appeared to be unharmed.

Latest: After seeing Ms. Roland's case in the news this morning, a passerby called us about 8:15am, stating Ms. Roland was under an overpass at the 610 West Loop at Richmond. Our officers arrived, confirmed it was her and arranged she be checked at an area hospital. #HouNews https://t.co/U6xieTLY0U — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

TRENDING NOW:

It was not immediately clear why Roland was under the overpass. Authorities earlier said they found Roland’s white Jeep parked at a lot near The Galleria, a mall in Houston. Officers also recovered Roland’s purse and cellphone before finding the 29-year-old.

Update 9:36 a.m. EST Jan. 8﻿: ﻿Police said they found Texas A&M University football reporter Courtney Roland on Monday morning after she was reported missing over the weekend in Houston.

Officers said Monday that they found Roland’s vehicle overnight near The Galleria, a mall in Houston. Police later said she was found in the area.

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Police declined to say exactly where she was found, although officers said she appeared to be unharmed.

Original report: Houston police are searching for a 29-year-old sports reporter who went missing after telling her friends that she thought someone was following her, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Officers said Monday that they found Courtney Roland’s white Jeep parked in a lot overnight near The Galleria, a mall in Houston. Police found Roland’s phone in the vehicle and her purse was found at a nearby business, according to authorities.

HOUSTON AREA RT HELP: @CourtneyRivals has been missing since 4pm after leaving a football tryout in an Uber.



If you know anything, see her, etc. Please call Houston PD missing persons at 832-394-1840. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/X4O5auYYAY — L. Lee (@LyndsayALee) January 8, 2018

Roland covers Texas A&M football for AggieYell.com and Rivals.com, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Officers said Roland was last seen walking alone in a store at the mall around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Information obtained in our investigation thus far indicates Ms. Roland was last seen about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday (Jan 7) walking alone in a store in the mall. Anyone who has seen her since that time is encouraged to call our Missing Persons Unit 713-394-1840. #HouNews https://t.co/kyp3yBsS7b — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Friends told the Chronicle they last heard from Roland early Sunday morning, when she texted her roommate about a blue truck she said was following her after she left a Walgreens.

Roland’s roommate, who was not identified, told KPRC that a man in a blue truck followed Roland to her home. After she parked, the roommate told KPRC “the blue truck looped back around and parked behind her. … Roland got out of her car and the truck sped off.”

Her roommate later said he and Roland planned to meet later Sunday, but he told KPRC he didn’t hear from her again.

UPDATE WITH MORE INFO: Tryout was yesterday. She was last seen late evening on 1/6 in the Heights. She sent roommate a text that she was being followed by a man who then followed her in his blue truck.



She was driving her 2015 Silver Jeep Cherokee License Plate HZC7778 — L. Lee (@LyndsayALee) January 8, 2018

“If somebody has her, we just want to tell them we love you too,” Courtney Roland’s father, Steve Roland, told KHOU. “And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that’s the way she was. She cared for other people.”

Anyone with information on the missing 29-year-old is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

Correction on contact number for Missing Persons: 832-394-1840. https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.