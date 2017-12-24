Storm topples Tennessee's 40-foot holiday spruce

Area media outlets report that Nashville's 40-foot (12-meter) Norway spruce was toppled overnight, with officials blaming a combination of wind, rain and possibly a defective anchor.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers release LB James Harrison, activate OT Marcus Gilbert
- Man fighting for his life after chasing monkey that stole his favorite Steelers cap
- 1 dead after Downtown accident involving tree trimmer
- VIDEO: Family, friends hold vigil for 2 women and 4-year-old girl killed in house fire
More than 2,000 people had turned out Dec. 1 for the tree's lighting ceremony with Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, including a performance by the husband-and-wife duo of Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires.
The Tennessean reports city officials won't right the tree. They plan to haul it from Nashville's Public Square Park because they don't have the time or manpower to stand it up again and redecorate it.
But not all is 'bah humbug': A twinkling 35-foot tree still stands outside the state Capitol nearby.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}