  • Target could have a new mascot with this shopping-loving corgi

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Bullseye the Target mascot better watch his tail. Zira the corgi could be sniffing to take his spot. 

    When Jesse heads to the store, Zira goes along with her. The pure joy the puppy seems to show can bring a smile -- just as big of Zira’s -- to dog lovers. Just look at a recent Twitter post.

    Zira, who is a Pembroke corgi/mini Aussie mix, has a following of her own thanks to her Instagram and Facebook accounts which have documented her life.

    And while Zira’s shopping trip has brought many smiles, Mashable reported that not everyone is happy that Zira’s accompanying her owner to the store.

     

     

     

    But others just pointed out how close Zira looks like the Target mascot or how their pets like to go shopping, too.

     

     

     

     
     

